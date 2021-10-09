Bukhari visits slain principal’s residence

SRINAGAR: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari on Friday visited the residence of school principal Supinder Kaur who was killed in cold blood at her school in Srinagar.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari said that the onus of providing security to the minority communities as well as majority community lies on the government which is responsible for maintaining peace and harmony in the society.

“The government must identify and nab the culprits behind these ominous incidents that have created an atmosphere of fear, animosity and distrust. I also urge the religious and civil society members to come forward to thwart the plans of mischief-mongers who seem to be hellbent on creating a communal discord,” he added.

Bukhari emphasized that killing of any civilian irrespective of his or her religious or ethnic background is highly condemnable and it does not make any difference if the bullet is being fired by an unknown gunman or men in uniform.

He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family while terming her killing as extremely barbaric and aimed at breaking the social-fabric of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Mrs Kaur was a great teacher who even in hard times continued to serve the people by imparting education to their children. Her killing is a huge tragedy that cannot be described in words,” he added.

Bukhari also prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irretrievable loss.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print