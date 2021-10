Srinagar’ A police constable received injuries in foot after his service rifle went off accidently this evening at DPL Pulwama, official sources said

Identifying the injured as Head Constable Basharat Ahmad, they said that he was removed to District Hospital Pulwama for treatment following the incident.

He is responding well to the treatment and his overall condition is said to be stable, they further said. (GNS)

