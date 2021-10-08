Militants kill two teachers inside school in Srinagar

Supinder Kour, Deepak Chand received gunshot injuries and succumbed

SRINAGAR: A day after three civilians were shot dead, two more civilians were killed by unknown militants in Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday.

The duo was attacked inside the school where they served as teachers, and one of them was the principal. It is the seventh targeted killings in a span of six days.

One among the killed was identified as Supinder Kour, the principal of the Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Sangam and a resident of Rengipora Beerwah while the second was identified as Deepak Chand, a teacher and a resident of Jammu.

Police said that the attack was carried out around 11:30 am in the morning.

It said that the duo received grievous gunshot injuries and were immediately evacuated to nearby hospital. But they succumbed to their injuries.

Soon after the killings, DGP Dilbag Singh along with IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and IG CRPF Charu Sinha and other senior officers of Police/CAPF reached the spot.

Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh told reporters that they have started to look into the incidents and have got some clues about them.

“They will soon be brought to book,” he said.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this crime, it said.

The past week has seen a surge in civilian killings. Earlier, ML Bindroo, a known pharmacist was shot dead at his shop and a non-local and another civilian was shot dead by the unknown militants in the Valley.

In February, militants targeted Aakash Mehra and militants shot dead Rakesh Pandita, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader and municipal councillor in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in June. Earlier this year, a prominent jeweller was also killed by militants at his shop.

