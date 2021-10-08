Militant killed in Srinagar shootout, another one escapes: Police

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in a shootout with the police at Natipora area of Srinagar after attacking a police party while a second militant managed to flee, police said Friday.

Kashmir zone police tweeted: “Militants fired at Srinagar Police team (at Natipora). Police also retaliated. During the ensuing chance #encounter, one militant got neutralised but one escaped. Arms & ammunition recovered. Identification being ascertained.”

A police official said that the entire area has been sealed and the manhunt has been launched to nab the second militant who managed to flee from the spot. Pertinently, the attack on police team comes at a time when security forces area maintaining highest level of vigil in the wake of recent civilian killings—(KNO)

