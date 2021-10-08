Militant Killed In Natipora Encounter identified: Police

Srinagar: Police on Friday said that militant killed in a brief gunfight near Natipora area of Srinagar has been identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar of Trenz Shopian affiliated with Lashker-e-Toiba.

“As per the I/Card recovered from the killed (militant), he has been identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar of Trenz Shopian affiliated with (militant) outfit LeT,” police said in a tweet.

A police officer said that two magazines, one AK-47 and a pitho bag with fruits was recovered from him.

Earlier police said that the militant was killed while another escaped amid a brief gunfight on Friday evening.

A police officer said that militants fired upon Police party near Natipora, which was retaliated, triggering of a brief encounter.

In this encounter, one militant was killed while as another militant managed to escape the spot, police said.

“Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the slain militant. Meanwhile searches have been launched to nab another fleeing militant,” he had said. (GNS)

