High alert in Srinagar following civilian killings

Srinagar: Following several civilian killings in the last three days, Srinagar city has been put on high alert, while security has been beefed up across the city, sources said here on Thursday.

Sources said that security has been beefed up and checkpoints have been established at several locations across the city following the civilian killings.

Police and security forces in the day carried out frisking at main locations across the city.

Sources also said that VIPs have also been asked to restrict their movement in view of the security situation arising out of the recent killings.

They said that the security has also been beefed up in view of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir later this month. KNS

