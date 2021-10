Srinagar: Suspected militants on Thursday evening lobbed a grenade on security forces at Baripora Safakadal in Kashmir Capital Srinagar.

An official said that suspected militants lobbed a grenade on Alfa 161-battalion of CRPF troops at Baripora Safakadal here. The grenade exploded 100 meters from the police station, he said.

A CRPF official while confirming the incident said no loss of life or injury was reported in this grenade attack. KDC

