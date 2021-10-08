Defeat nefarious designs of forces inimical to peace: Altaf Bukhari

SRINAGAR: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday expressed deep shock and grief over the brutal killings of two teachers at Safa Kadal.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari termed the incident as a “dastardly coward act wherein civilians have been targeted mercilessly”.

“This is a brazen display of cowardice and inhuman nature. The government must act tough against the perpetrators of this heinous crime against humanity,” Bukhari said, demanding security measures that can prevent such brutal killings across Kashmir.

He said that the agony and pain through which the families of victims would be now going through is inexpressible. “This senseless violence seems to have no end as even women folk are not being spared now. What justification can be given for these cold-blooded killings?” he asked.

Bukhari asserted that just after a day when three civilians were shot dead and the people were still in mourning, it is nerve-breaking that two more civilians have been killed, sending shock waves across Jammu and Kashmir.

“These nefarious designs are meant to disturb the peace and tranquility in J&K. However, people of J&K share a strong social bonding and would definitely defeat the plans of forces inimical to peace,” he asserted.

