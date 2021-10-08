Civilian killings draw strong condemnations

Srinagar: Political parties strongly condemned the killing of civilians in Srinagar and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families saying ‘nothing justifies such bloodshed’.

National Conference party president and member of Parliament from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah while condemning killing of civilians expressed solidarity with the families of victims.

“The spurt in the incidents of targeted killings also raises a big question mark on the security scenario in Kashmir, particularly in Srinagar city. The perpetrators, who have committed this heinous act, have no religion. No religion condones violence. Nothing justifies such bloodshed,” he said.

Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti said it was disturbing to see the deteriorating situation in Kashmir where a minuscule minority is the latest target. “GOI’s claims of building a Naya Kashmir has actually turned it into a hellhole. It’s sole interest is to use Kashmir as a milch cow for its electoral interests, she wrote on Twitter.

Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul termed the killings as “barbaric” act. .

He offered his condolences to bereaved families in this time of grief.

“It is a clear security lapse from the government end as seven civilians have been killed in Kashmir from the past five days,” he said. Why our police and other agencies have failed to safeguard the lives of common citizens, he questioned.

Peoples Conference Sajad Lone said, “Reports of cowardice emerging. Two teachers were shot dead. It is important to understand that militants have no religion. Muslims have been killed too. I personally had a killing in my family. This is a lunatic fringe which is a curse for Kashmir.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) also strongly condemned the act of killing of school teachers.

It said that killing school teachers is shameful, unfortunate and the most condemnable act.

“The barbaric Killing of school teachers was a disturbing and mindless act on the part of killers, JKPCC added and expressed anguish over the loss of, urging the Govt to ascertain the identity of killers for exemplary punishment,” it added.

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) strongly condemned the killing of two government teachers.

In a statement, APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina has said that the killings are part of the conspiracy hatched to create a wedge among the majority and minority communities living in Kashmir. He said that people should be vigilant about the elements who want to exploit the situation for their own ulterior political motives.

The APSCC Chairman asked the Sikh youth who are working in different government departments to boycott their duties and sit at their homes as long as their security is not ensured by the government. He asked members of the majority Muslim community to intervene and secure the lives of minority community members.

President JK Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) Chairman JKTF Mohammad Rafique Rather in a statement expressed profound grief over the killing of the teachers.

While terming the news as extremely unfortunate he said, such incidents only begets violence and yields nothing positive for a human civilization.

Rather said both these teachers were committed to the cause of serving society in the form of imparting knowledge to the future of our nation.

Rafique Rather regretted that such innocent killings remind us of the tragic reality of the vicious cycle of violence which is pushing our society to darkness.

