Civilian killed in CRPF firing after vehicle allegedly jumps checkpoint in Anantnag

Srinagar: One person was killed in firing by CRPF after a vehicle driver “failed to stop” despite signal in Anantnag district on Thursday evening, officials said.
Official sources said personnel of 40 BN CRPF had laid a naka at Monghall Bridge this evening. “A silver colour scorpio vehicle was asked to stop but did not do so following which CRPF men fired & one person was killed,” they said.
A police officer while confirming the death of the person said that his identity and credentials are being ascertained.
Police in a statement said that CRPF personnel fired in “self defense” leading to killing of a person in Anantnag district.
“A Naka was established by 40 Bn CRPF at Monghal Bridge .A suspected vehicle without number was tried to intercept by the Naka party,” it said adding, “however it rushed towards the Naka party. It was then challenged by the on duty troops.Troops fired upon in self defence and one person died. But driver managed to escape, “.
Police said that identity and credential of deceased person is being verified. Details will be followed, the police added. GNS
