28 civilians killed this year by militants: IGP

Urges people especially minority communities not to panic

Srinagar: Inspector general of police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that a total 28 civilians have killed by militants so far this year in the Valley.

In a statement, he said that a total of 28 civilians have been killed by militants this year. “Out of 28, five persons belong to the local Hindu and Sikh community and 2 non-local Hindu labourers.”

He said that due to killing of huge numbers of militants of all outfits specially their leaderships, destruction of their support structures and continuous and effective maintenance of law & order, militants’ handlers across have got frustrated and changed their strategy and started targeting unarmed policemen, innocent civilians, politicians and now innocent civilians from minority communities including woman.

“In all such cases militants have been using pistols. These acts are committed by newly recruited militants or those who are about to join militant ranks.”

Kumar said that in some cases, OGWs have been found directly involved. “JKP is working hard and we are identifying all such part-time, hybrid militants and strictest action shall be taken against them.”

“We have received several leads and are working on it. We have also been launching operations along with other security forces. We appeal to the general public, especially minority communities, not to panic. We have been maintaining peace and a secured environment and will continue to do so,” he said.

