Woman among 2 civilians shot dead in Safa kadal Srinagar

Srinagar: Unknown gunmen on Thursday shot dead principal of a school and a woman teacher in Safa Kadal area of Srinagar, official sources said.

They said the gunmen, suspected to be militants, fired upon the duo—Satinder Kour and Deepak Kour , both residents of Alochibagh here— at Safa Kadal, leaving them critically injured.

They were shifted to SKIMS hospital where they were declared brought dead on arrival, the officials said

The latest incident comes a day after three civilians including owner of Bindroo Medicate was shot dead in Srinagar and Bandipora. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print