Woman among 2 civilians shot dead in Safa kadal Srinagar

By on No Comment

Woman among 2 civilians shot dead in Safa kadal Srinagar

 

Srinagar: Unknown gunmen on Thursday shot dead principal of a school and a woman teacher in Safa Kadal area of Srinagar, official sources said.

They said the gunmen, suspected to be militants, fired upon the duo—Satinder Kour and Deepak Kour , both residents of Alochibagh here— at Safa Kadal, leaving them critically injured.

They were shifted to SKIMS hospital where they were declared brought dead on arrival, the officials said

The latest incident comes a day after three civilians including owner of Bindroo Medicate was shot dead in Srinagar and Bandipora. (GNS)

Woman among 2 civilians shot dead in Safa kadal Srinagar added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.