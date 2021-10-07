Tral Accident: One Among Two Injured Youth Succumbs To Wounds

Srinagar: One of the two persons injured in a collision between a bike and load carrier near Naibasti in Tral area of south-Kashmir’s Pulwama district succumbed to wounds on Thursday, officials said.

A police official saidJasif Ahmad Beigh (16) son of Bashir Ahmad Beigh, resident of Lurgam Tral, succumbed at a hospital.

He aslong with another person—Muneeb Muzaffar son of Muzaffar Ahmad Ganie of Lariyar Tral— were injured after a bike (JK01R 8397) and a load carrier collided at Hewa Ullar.

They were immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital wherefrom both of them were referred to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment.The police have already registered a case.

