Police seize 2 vehicles under UAPA

Srinagar: Police has accorded sanction for seizure of two vehicles used by overground workers (OGWs) for militancy.

In a statement, police said that sanction has been accorded to seizure of Maruti Alto K-10 (JK05G-5626) and Alto- K-10 (JK21C- 8461) which were used by OGWs on April 22 for looting cash and one 12 Bore rifle from guard of J&K Bank, Business Unit Khore in Sherabad Pattan.

“During the investigation of FIR No. 75/2021 U/S 392, 307, IPC 7/25, 7/27, A. Act 16, 20, 39 UA(P) Act of Police Station Pattan, it came to fore that OGWs namely Nisar Ahmad Bhat and Arif Mir were affiliated with LeT outfit. The evidence collected during the course of investigation substantiated that vehicles Alto K-10 bearing registration No. JK05G-5626 and JK21C- 8461 were used for commission of incidents/robbery and fall within the ambit of “proceeds of terrorism” in terms of Section 2(g) r/w Sec.25 of unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 and were accordingly liable to be seized in said case,” it said.

It said that DGP has accorded sanction for seizure of the vehicles in exercise of powers conferred by section 25 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

“With the seizure order of these two vehicles, PHQ has accorded sanction for seizure of 74 vehicles, (which mostly include four wheelers and two wheelers), 5 houses, 6 shops, land & cash so far,” it said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print