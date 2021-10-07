Man killed after forces fired at vehicle that jumped CRPF Naka in Anantnag

Anantnag : A man was killed after a Naka party fired some shots when persons traveling in a car jumped the Naka despite being signalled to stop at Monghall bridge in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday evening.

Official sources said that a Silver colour Scorpio was asked to stop by the naka party of 40 BN CRPF at Monghall bridge.

“After the car did not stop, the CRPF personnel fired some shots towards the vehicle, resulting in on spot death of a man,” they said.

They said that the identification of the person is being ascertained—(KNO)

*Further details are awaited*

