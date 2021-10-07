Killing unarmed civilians a conspiracy to damage age-old communal harmony in Kashmir: J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Thursday said that killing of unarmed civilians in Srinagar is a move to damage and attack the age-old traditional communal harmony in Kashmir and police has already got some clues about previous killings and will also probe the fresh incident too. He, however, was quick to add that the killers will be nabbed very soon.

Talking to reporters outside the Government Boys Higher Secondary School Sangam, Eidgah, Srinagar, the DGP said that killing of innocent civilians reflects “frustration and barbarism.”

“This is an attempt to defame local Muslims of Kashmir. Killing innocent civilians including teachers is a move to attack and damage the age-old tradition of communal harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir,” the J&K Police chief said . He said killing innocents is a conspiracy to “target local ethos and values” which will be defeated by the police and people collectively.

He said that police have got some clues and leads about the killers in previous cases and that the fresh case will be probed too. “I talked to staff members of the school and they are in total shock over losing two colleagues. Police will nab the killers very soon,” he said—(KNO

