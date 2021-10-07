Hurriyat condemns civilian killings

Expresses condolences with Bindroo family

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday expressed shock and grief and strongly condemned the killing of M L Bindroo, owner of Kashmir’s leading pharmacy ‘Bindroo Medicates’.

In a statement, it said that Bindroo had been dedicatedly serving the people of the valley for the last many decades.

“Hurriyat Conference strongly condemns all killings, which are acts of pure violence against fellow humans and humanity,” it said.

The amalgam extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the bereaved Bindroo family and others who have been pushed to perpetual grief at the loss of their dear one.

“Hurriyat once again appeals to the world community to intervene in putting an end to the daily violence and tragic loss of life in Kashmir that is taking a serious toll on its people by pushing for the resolution of the lingering Kashmir conflict which is the root cause of all this suffering,” it added.

