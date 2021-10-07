8 tourists injured after vehicle turns turtle on Tangmarg-Gulmarg road

Baramulla: At least eight tourists were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle on Tangmarg-Gulmarg road in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Thursday evening.

An official said that the vehicle was coming from Gulmarg to Srinagar when its driver lost the control and fell into a Nallah, resulting in injuries to eight tourists.

He said that the injured tourists were rushed to SDH Tangmarg for treatment.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities also confirmed to KNO about the incident and said that the injured tourists are under treatment—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print