Three civilians shot dead in Kashmir

Well-known pharmacist, golgappa seller from Bihar killed in Srinagar and another in Bandipora district

SRINAGAR: Three civilians were shot dead on Tuesday within an hour in Kashmir valley, two of them in Srinagar and the third in Bandipora district. Well-known pharmacist Makhan Lal Bindro was shot at his shop in Iqbal Park area of Srinagar while a non-local vendor was shot at Lal Bazar area of Srinagar.

The third civilian killed was a local resident in Bandipora district.

Bindroo, 68, was shot at his shop at around 7 in the evening. He sustained multiple bullet wounds.

“Terrorists fired upon the owner of Bindroo Medicate, namely Shri Makhan Lal Bindroo, near Iqbal Park Srinagar. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the police said.

Following the killing, the area was cordoned off and since then a search to nab the culprits has been going on. Armed forces have been stationed near the site where the attack took place.

The non-local vendor was shot at Lal Bazar nearby his cart. He was selling golgappa. Police said that the non-local has been identified as Virender Paswan, a resident of Bhagalpur, Bihar. He was a street hawker residing at Alamgari Bazar in Zadibal, Srinagar.

An hour later, a local civilian was killed in Shah Gund area of Bandipora district by suspected militants.

An official statement of Police that they received information about a militant attack near Iqbal Park Sherghari area of Srinagar. Officers attending the spot learnt that the owner of Bindroo Medicate namely Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot at by the militants near his shop at Iqbal Park. He received grievous gunshot injuries in the attack and was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

At about 2015 hours, Police received information about another attack near Madina Chowk Lalbazar area of Srinagar, where militants shot dead a non-local (street hawker) identified as Virender Paswan resident of Bhagalpur Bihar at present Alamgari Bazar Zadibal.

In the incident, a civilian was shot dead by militants in Shahgund area of Bandipora.

Police have registered cases in the attack, it said.

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the attacks. The respective areas have been cordoned and search in these areas is going on,” it said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print