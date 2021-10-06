Recent civilian killings lays in tatters Centre’s fake narrative of normalcy in Kashmir: Mehbooba

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the recent spate of civilian killings in Kashmir lays in “tatters” the Centre’s “fake narrative” of normalcy in the Valley.

Three civilians, including Kashmiri pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo, owner of Srinagar’s prominent pharmacy, were shot dead by suspected militants on Tuesday in separate incidents in Srinagar and Bandipora districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“With the recent spate of civilian killings in Kashmir GOIs fake narrative of normalcy lies in tatters. An utterly desensitised govt that has devalued human lives & pushed J&K into further peril & chaos by its ruthless policies of collective punishment all in the garb of security,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

