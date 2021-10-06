Ramban achieves 100 per cent coverage of first Covid vaccine dose: Officials

Jammu: Ramban district has vaccinated all eligible beneficiaries with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 45 per cent of them have taken their second dose, officials said on Tuesday.

On September 15, Samba had become the first district in the union territory to vaccinate all people in the 18-44 age group with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Amid apprehensions of a third wave of the pandemic, good news is coming from Ramban, where 100 per cent coverage of first Covid vaccine dose has been achieved, even as 45 per cent of beneficiaries have taken both doses, Chief Medical Officer, Ramban, Dr Mohammad Freed Bhat said.

He said 3,11,883 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the district so far. Around 97,000 beneficiaries have taken both doses, the official added.

Bhat said the district was nearing 100 per cent coverage of the second vaccine dose in the 45+ category, frontline workers and healthcare workers.

The administration has also intensified Covid testing, he added.

“We have conducted door-to-door vaccination drives across the district. Our teams also held special sessions to administer the second dose to teachers, students, and pregnant and lactating mothers across the district,” the CMO said.

