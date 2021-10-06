Medical students protest in Srinagar against All-India Quota

Srinagar: The government’s decision to pool its MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and a Bachelor of Surgery) seats in the All-India Quota (AIQ) from the current session continues to trigger protests in Kashmir Valley.

On Tuesday, a large number of medical students marched towards the Press Enclave in Srinagar. The students slammed the government for not thinking about the future of locals and instead trying to brighten the career of non-locals.

The Kashmiri aspiring doctors who applied for NEET PG admissions are now concerned over the fact that they are going to compete at all-India levels when they have only prepared for a J&K-level competition. The students worry that the new policy will take away over 70% of the seats from J&K.

The protesting students demanded the revocation of the order which they termed as unjustified and against the aspirations and sentiments of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

NEET PG 2021 was conducted on September 11 and two weeks later the Medical Council Committee (MCC) notification stated that the J&K region is likely to participate in AIQ counselling from this year.

One of the protesting medical students said that: “In Jammu and Kashmir we have competition maximum with 3,000 students. At All India level it goes beyond one lakh. How is it possible that we would be able to make it given the conditions in which we have studied, under lockdown, without the internet? As a result of the lockdown, we have also lost an academic year. We want the government to please not let it happen, for the welfare of the students. We should have either been told in advance about it, not after the exams.”

The protesting students said that the government’s decision has come as a big shock as 70% doctors who will be appointed in Jammu and Kashmir will be non-locals.

