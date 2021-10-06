LG anguished by civilian killings

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday strongly condemned the killing of three civilians in Kashmir.
In a series of tweets, he said that he was Deeply anguished to hear about the militant attack on Makhan Lal Bindroo, owner of Bindroo Medicate.
“I strongly condemn this cowardly act. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice very soon,” he said.
After two more killings at Lal Bazar and Bandipora, “I strongly condemn the killing of civilians Shri Virender Paswan and Shri Mohd Shafi Lone by terrorists. The barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity.
‘Terrorists’ will never succeed in their nefarious designs, and those responsible for such heinous acts shall be brought to justice. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief”.