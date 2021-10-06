Bukhari condemns killing

SRINAGAR: Expressing deep shock and grief over three civilian killings that took place in a few hours in Kashmir Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari termed the incidents as extremely barbaric, reflecting the inhuman nature of perpetrators behind these attacks.

In a statement issued here, he condemned the killings of Bindroo, a well-known pharmacist store owner in Lal Chowk, a non-local street vendor Virender Paswan from Bihar and another civilian identified as Mohammad Shafi from Shahgund Hajin area of Bandipora districts who were shot dead in cold blood.

Terming these killings as highly reprehensible, Bukhari said that another Kashmiri who was known for running a medical shop for years has become the latest victim of this vicious bloodshed.

“There are no words to condemn these killings. Our heads hang in shame. Bindroo never left his homeland even in the worst of turmoil and had continued to make the life saving drugs available to humanity in this part of the world. Is this how he has been repaid for his public services?” Bukhari asked.

Similarly, Bukhari said that killing of non-local labour in Lal Bazar and another civilian from Hajin is highly disgraceful as no words can ever compensate for the pain felt by their families.

“What logic can be given to the children who lost their breadwinner father in this senseless bloodshed? No words can deliver solace to them and nothing can bring back their loved ones,” he remarked.

