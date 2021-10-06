4 women cops injured in police bus accident on Mughal Road in Poonch

Poonch: Four women police personnel were injured when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident on Mughal road near Chanimarh here this evening.

A police officer said that at about 1800 hours, a Police Bus (12A-7314) was coming from Peer ki Gali towards Bufliaz via Mughal Road and met with an accident on reaching Chandimarh. While 30 personnel were onboard the bus, four of them—Safina Bi, Gulshan Akhtar, Jyoti Kandhari and Mehnaz Akhtar— suffered minor injuries and were shifted to PHC Chandimarh. Later they were discharged from PHC, the officer said.

SHO Surankote J S Sambyal confirmed the accident involving the women personnel from DPL Poonch who had been posted at Peer Ki Gali in connection with an official function. He said that a case has been registered and all the injured have been discharged after first aid. (GNS)

