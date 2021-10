Anantnag: A 31-year-old man died after falling from a tree in Dailgam village of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday morning.

An official said that the man was cutting branches of a tree when he lost his balance and fell down.

He said that he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was identified as Showkat Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Rashid Sheikh of Breenti village of Anantnag—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print