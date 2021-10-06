2 Youths Injured In Acid Attack In Poonch

Poonch: Two youths were injured in an acid attack by unknown persons near a bus stand in Poonch district on Wednesday.

Official sources said that Zulfikar Ahmed (22) son of Manzoor Ahmed and Sajad Ahmed (19) son of Mohammad Rashid, both residents of Bedar Mandi Poonch were attack with acid near toilets of the Bus Stand, resulting in injuries to them. Both of them were immediately shifted to District Hospital Poonch for treatment.

A police official confirmed the acid attack. “A case has been registered and further investigations are underway,” the official added. (GNS)

