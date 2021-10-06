100 new Covid cases in J&K

SRINAGAR: One hundred cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, an official bulletin said.
The cases include 22 from Jammu division and 78 from Kashmir division.
Moreover, 144 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 27 from Jammu Division and 117 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup, it said that Srinagar reported 44 cases, Baramulla reported 02 cases, Budgam reported 06 cases, Pulwama reported 05cases, Kupwara reported 03 cases, Anantnag reported 03 cases, Ganderbal reported 09cases, Bandipora reported 05 cases while Kulgam and Shopian reported 01 fresh case each for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 10 cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported 02cases, Doda reported 04 cases, Kathua reported nocase, Poonch reported no case, Kishtwar, reported 01 case,Ramban reported 02 cases, Reasireported 03 cases while Samba reported no fresh case.
