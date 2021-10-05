VC BGSBU inspects proposed construction sites

Rajouir: Vice Chancellor Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Prof. Akbar Masood inspected various construction sites for the proposed development projects in the University campus. On the occasion the Vice Chancellor thanked the Lt. Governor and Chancellor of the University Sh. Manoj Sinha for his able guidance and continued support for helping the University to tread the path of excellence. The Vice Chancellor said that with the help of LG Administration, Baba Ghulam Shah University has unleashed a new era of academic and infrastructural reforms to power robust growth and development of the varsity as a centre of excellence in academics and research. The Vice Chancellor said that with the continued support of LG administration many new projects are coming to the campus which will help the University to gain a prominent position in national and international forums. On the occasion the Vice chancellor was accompanied by Dean of Students Prof. G M Malik, Registrar Mr. Mohd Ishaq and Joint registrar Mr. Suneet Gupta.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post