Residential House Gutted in Hajin

Hajin: A residential house was completely gutted in a fire incident in Hajin town of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday morning.
Official said that fire broke out in the one storey house belongs to Fateh Mohammad Ahanger Son of Mohammad Ramzan Ahanger in Hajin town on Tuesday morning, resulting in the property worth laks reduced into ashes, however timely action of locals and fire tenders,police, army doused the flames and save the other nearby properties.
The cause of fire could not be confirmed immediately; officials said.
