Rana to quit NC, may join BJP

Srinagar: Senior National Conference leader and Provincial president Jammu Devender Singh Rana will quit the NC and is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in coming days, sources said here on Monday.

Top sources said that Rana will join the BJP in coming days and the joining will take place in New Delhi.

They said that along with him, his close associates are also likely to join the BJP which will give a major boost to the party in the Jammu region.

Meanwhile, political observers opined that the joining of Devender Rana with the BJP will give a major boost to the BJP in the region, and it will also be a big jolt to the NC as Rana was the main figure of the NC in the region.

Sources also said that Rana is likely to meet NC president, Dr Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar soon to tender his resignation from the Provincial president post and the party as well. KNS

