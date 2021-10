Srinagar: Unknown gunmen, suspected to be militants, shot dead owner of Bindroo medicate at Iqbal Park here on Tuesday evening.

Official sources said that the man was fired upon at his shop and was shifted to SMHS hospital with multiple injuries.

Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital Dr. Kanwar Jeet Singh said that the person had four bullet wounds. He succumbed to the injuries, he said. (GNS)

