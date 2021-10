Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: Unknown gunmen, suspected to be militants on Tuesday evening shot dead a non-local person in Lalbazar area of Srinagar, official said.

A police officer said that militant fired the person, a roadside vendor, selling Bhelpuri. He died on the spot, he said.

Earlier owner of Bindroo medicate was shot dead by militants near Iqbal Park.(GNS)

