Srinagar: The government on Tuesday said that 1,78,389 doses of COVID vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 120,10,512.

“Highest ever vaccination in J&K today. 1.78 lakh doses administered. Congratulations to the health workers, doctors and DCs for their tireless effort. Stay masked, get vaccinated, stay safe,” tweeted Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said.

