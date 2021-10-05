JK Bank chairman gets 6 month extension

Srinagar: Reserve Bank of India has extended the term of incumbent Chairman and Managing Director J&K Bank R K Chibber by six months.

A notification issued by RBI said, “pursuant to regulation 30of the SEBI(listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) regulations 2015,we hereby intimate that the reserve bank of India has in terms of Section 10BB(2) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the term of R.K. Chhibber as the Chaiman and Managing Director (CMD) of the bank stands extended from 10, October 2021 for a further period of six months or till the appointment of an MD&CEO, whichever is earlier”.

