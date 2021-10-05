Javaid Mustafa joins Apni Party

Committed to restore dignity of people of J&K: Bukhari

SRINAGAR: Former Minister Javaid Mustafa Mir on Monday joined the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party at its office in Srinagar on Monday.

A three-time legislator from Chadoora constituency joined the party in presence of the party president Altaf Bukhari, who described his joining as a significant achievement.

“We are honoured by Javaid Saheb’s joining. He has not only been a former colleague but has always shared a personal relationship with all of us,” Bukhari said.

He said that Mir is a public leader and enjoys a position earned through his tireless efforts for the betterment of the people. “Javaid Saheb has got his public welfare traits from his late father Ghulam Mustafa Mir sahib who was a mass leader and had dedicated his whole life for the empowerment of people,” he added.

Bukhari said that Apni Party is committed to restore the dignity and honour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “Let our critics say whatever they want to say but we will never shy away from our responsibility of raising our voice for the interests of the people of J&K,” he added.

He said that the party came into existence to take people of J&K out from the morass and they will continue to work in this direction. “It is Apni Party that ensured that the rights of the residents of J&K on their land and jobs are safeguarded. We always rose to the occasion against all such moves that were aimed at jeopardizing the rights and interests of the people. Apni Party pledges to continue its struggle in this direction come what may,” he said.

While thanking Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for addressing the demand of NEET PG aspirants by postponing J&K government’s decision on participation in All India Quota seats Bukhari appealed him to review government decision on re-engagement of retired engineers in J&K.

“We have an alarming rate of unemployment in J&K. Our brilliant engineers are without jobs. So my request to Lt. Governor is to kindly review this decision and engage the unemployed engineers first. The positions of JEs, AEs, AEEs, EXEns should be reserved and not to be filled by the retired engineers,” he demanded.

Bukhari said the government needs to address the genuine demands of unemployed engineers who crave for a dignified livelihood on the analogy of terminated NRHM workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir said that Apni Party has been at the forefront for the protection of rights and welfare of Jammu and Kashmir residents.

“I am grateful to the Apni Party leadership for this rousing welcome. My priority is to serve the people and Apni Party is a better platform to work for the socio-economic and political empowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

His joining ceremony at Apni Party office was attended by Party’s Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, senior Leader Mohammad Dilawar Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir and others.

