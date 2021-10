Srinagar: The Government on Tuesday relieved Baseer Ahmad Khan from the post of Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect.

“Pursuant to communication No. 15030/40/2019-J&K dated 4th October, 2021, of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, Baseer Ahmad Khan (Retired IAS:2000) is hereby relieved from the post of Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with immediate effect,” reads a government order. (GNS)

