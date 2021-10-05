Civilian shot dead in Hajin Bandipora

Srinagar,: In a third attack within a span of few hours, unknown gunmen shot dead a civilian in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday evening.

They said that the gunmen fired upon one Mohammad Shafi, (Sumo president Naidkhai) at Shahgund Hajin Bandipora, leaving him critically injured. He was removed to hospital but succumbed to the wounds before being admitted. The doctors, they said, declared him brought dead on arrival.

This is the third attack within few hours in the Valley. Earlier gunmen shot dead owner of Bindroo medicate Makhan Lal Bindroo at Iqbal Park here and a non-local vendor near Madina Chowk Lalbazar Srinagar.

The deceased person has been identified as Virender Paswan resident of Bhagalpur Bihar, presently putting up at Alamgari Bazar Zadibal. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print