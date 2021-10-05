Army providing every possible support to admin, police to fight drug menace: GoC Pandey

Doodhpathri: General officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar based 15 Corps Lieutenant General D P Pandey on Monday said that drugs are venom for society and army is providing every possible help to civil administration and police to fight the menace.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a tourism festival organised by the army at Doodpathri, he said that drugs are a menace for the youth and society. “This drug smuggling has been increasing in the entire country along with J&K.”

He said the Army will always support police in curbing the drug menace in the society.

Lt Gen Pandey said that the Indian Army has a cordial relation with the people of J&K. “The tourism festival organised by Indian Army is our effort to give the people of Kashmir a chance to exhibit their talents and to boost their confidence.”

He said that this year the tourism industry is witnessing a boom after hitting the lowest in the last two years. “Not only has the number of outside tourists increased but also the number of local tourists has thrived this year.”

He said that the army is making every effort to advocate the aim of civil administration to flourish the tourism sector in Kashmir.

“Last year this festival was organised at Yusmarg by the Army. This year the festival is being organised at Doodhpathri to enlighten the beauty of this place and to bring positive changes in the socio-economic status and conditions of the local populace,” said Pandey.

He said that to promote the tourism value of this place is the sole purpose behind this festival here. KNS

