12 Police Officers inducted into IPS, allocated AGMUT Cadre

Srinagar: The government of India on Monday ordered induction of 12 police officers from Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Police Service (IPS) cadre and were allocated to the Jammu and Kashmir under AGMUT Cadre

In a notification issued by the Home Ministry, it said that the induction has been made under sub-rule (1) of the rule 5 of the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954.

The officers include Shakti Kumar Pathak, Dr. Mohd. Haseeb Mughal, Javid Ahmed Koul, Sheikh Junaid Mehmood, Shahid Mehraj Rather, Dr. Ajeet Singh, Altaf Ahmed Khan, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Vikas Gupta, Abdul Qayoom, Nisha Nathyal and Javid Iqbal Matoo.

“The officers will remain on probation for one year as per rule of Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954 and the officers will obtain induction training as per sub rule 5(4) of Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954 as amended dated 10.05.2011,” said the order.

While the appointments take effect immediately, the same are subjected to the outcome of a case titled Sheikh Abdul Rehman & Ors. Vs. Department of Home, Jammu & Kashmir under adjudication before the Central Administrative Tribunal, Jammu Bench, it added.

