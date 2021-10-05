102 new Covid cases in J&K

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir reported 102 new positive cases of COVID-19, 21 from Jammu division and 81 from Kashmir division, in the last 24 hours, an official bulletin said.

Moreover, 195 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 45from Jammu Division and 150 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, it said that Srinagar reported 53 cases, Baramulla reported 6 cases, Budgam reported 11 cases, Pulwama reported 2 cases, Ganderbal reported 03 cases, Kupwara reported 02 cases, Anantnag reported no case, Bandipora reported 4 cases, Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh case.

Similarly, Jammu reported 6 cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported 1 case, Doda 3 cases, Kathua reported no case, Poonch reported 1 case, Ramban reported 2 cases, Reasi reported 8 cases while Samba and Kishtwar reported no fresh cases.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

