Operator Injured, associate missing as JCB rolls down in River Sindh at Sonamarg.

Sonamarg:- Operator of a JCB machine was Injured and his associate is missing after the machine rolled down in Nallah Sindh in Sonamarg area of center Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday morning officials said.

Officials told Kashmir Reader that the mishap took place on Monday morning when the JCB machine skidded off the road and slipped into Nallah Sindh at Haji Qabar Sonamarg area leading to the critical injuries to Shahid Ahmad Gashi son of Habib Ullah Gashi a resident of Gunzhama Ganderbal who was operator of the JCB.

Officials said that Injured JCB operater has been rescued from gushing water and immediately taken to PHC Sonamarg.

Officials said the JCB operator along with one person was going to Sarbal Sonamarg for some Z-Morh Tunnal work.

They said the other person is missing belived feared to have died in the accident

Sonamarg Police has registered a case in this regard for further investigation besides searches for the missing person, identified as Irfan Ahmed Bhat son of Bashir Ahmed Bhat of Gunzhama Ganderbal.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print