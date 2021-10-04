NEET aspirants meet LG, seek more time to prepare for participation in All India Quota

SRINAGAR: A delegation of NEET Post-Graduate MD/MS aspirants called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

The delegation led by Dr Junaid Ali apprised the Lt Governor about their concerning issue regarding UT’s participation in all India quota in this year’s NEET Exam, an official handout said.

Sinha while considering their petition said he would request the central government to defer it for the current year.

“J&K has 543 postgraduate seats for MD/MS. While participating in All India Quota it shall be contributing 271 seats, whereas the students of J&K shall become eligible for 5000 seats in MD/MS under All India Quota. J&K students will be in advantageous position with access to a large number of seats,” Lt Governor said.

He also said that J&K will contribute 15% to the All India Quota for Undergraduate seats.

“Currently we have 1000 seats. By participating in All India Quota, UT will contribute only 150 seats whereas the Students of J&K UT shall become eligible for 4568 seats in MBBS under All India Quota. J&K UT students will benefit more by participating in All India Quota for NEET undergraduates and postgraduate courses,” Lt Government further added.

The student delegation agreed and requested the Lt Governor to be allowed at least one year to compete at the national level. Lt Governor directed that government medical colleges and coaching centres must have modern facilities to train the youngsters.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, Director SKIMS Prof AG Ahangar were also present during the meeting.

