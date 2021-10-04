Hardcore Narcotic Drug Peddlers Arrested in Hajin, contraband substance recovered

Bandipora: Bandipora police claimed that in its drive against the drug peddlers arrested a hardcore drug peddler in Hajin Bandipora.

Acting on a specific information,police Party of Police Station Hajin led SHO P/S Hajin Inspector Zahoor Ahmad under the supervision of SDPO Hajin, laid a surprise Naka at Chrengpora Hajin and arrested a wanted drug peddler namely Mohd Rafiq Malla S/O Gh Ahmad Malla R/O Chrengpora Hajin and recovered contraband substance charas weighing about 6KG, 600 Gms from his possession.

In this regard, Case FIR under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Hajin and further Investigation has been taken up.

It is pertainant here that accused was the main drug peddler of the area who was operating since long and was evading the his arrest.