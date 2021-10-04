Former minister Javaid Mir set to join Apni Party

Srinagar: Former minister and former president of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM), Javiad Mustafa Mir, is set to join Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party.

Last week, citing personal reasons, Javaid Mustafa had resigned from Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement Party.

Sources said that Mir is set to join the Apni Party in Srinagar on Monday.

Mir had taken over as the president of JKPM when its founder, Shah Faesal, former bureaucrat, quit politics in August 2020. Mir was also an executive member of PAGD. KNS

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print