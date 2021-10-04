Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram face global outage

New Delhi: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are facing a global outage with users facing issues in logging on to these digital platforms on Monday evening.

“We are aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

Many users in India are also facing issues with the three platforms.

Facebook owns photosharing platform Instagram and messaging platform, WhatsApp.

India has one of the highest user base of Facebook as well as its other platforms.

