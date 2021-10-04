Drugs worth Rs 25 crore seized at Uri LOC: Police

Baramulla: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday claimed to have foiled a drug smuggling bid along the Line of Control (LOC) in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Addressing a press conference at Baramulla, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rayees Mohammad Bhat along with other officers of police and army said that on 2nd October, alert Indian Army troops deployed along LOC in Uri sector observed some suspicious movement. Upon a search of the area, two bags containing large amount of contraband-like material were found. The scrutiny of the two bags revealed approx 25-30 kilograms of a heroin-like substance in packages with Pakistani markings. The exact nature of the heroine-like substance is being ascertained, the SSP said.

He added that the value of the suspected contraband is about Rs 20 crore to Rs 25 crore on the black market.

Legal proceedings have been initiated after the suspected recovered contraband was handed over to police, and in this connection a case, FIR number 101, has been registered under relevant sections of law in police station Uri, the SSP said.

This drug haul in Uri sector comes only a few days after a non-local militant was killed while another Pakistani militant was captured alive during a massive anti-militancy operation following an infiltration bid.

