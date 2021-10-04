Arms, ammo dropped by drone recovered in Jammu: Police

Srinagar: Police on Sunday claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition which were dropped by a drone near Phallian Mandal area of Jammu Saturday night.
An official said that police recovered one AK-47, a night vision device, 3 magazines and ammunition near Phallian Mandal area of Jammu last night.
He said that the arms and ammunition were dropped by a drone as is evident from the packing.
“Jammu Police is looking for possible receivers in the area, while further searchers are going on,” the official said.