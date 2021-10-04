Arms, ammo dropped by drone recovered in Jammu: Police

By on No Comment

Arms, ammo dropped by drone recovered in Jammu: Police

Srinagar: Police on Sunday claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition which were dropped by a drone near Phallian Mandal area of Jammu Saturday night.

An official said that police recovered one AK-47, a night vision device, 3 magazines and ammunition near Phallian Mandal area of Jammu last night.

He said that the arms and ammunition were dropped by a drone as is evident from the packing.

“Jammu Police is looking for possible receivers in the area, while further searchers are going on,” the official said.

 

 

Arms, ammo dropped by drone recovered in Jammu: Police added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.