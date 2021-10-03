Srinagar teen drowns to death in river Lidder at Pahalgam

Pahalgam: A 19-year-old boy died after drowning in river Lidder at Betaab valley of Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Officials said that boy identified as Anees Ahmad Dar son of Gulzar Ahmad Dar a resident of Eid Gah Srinagar drowned in river Lidder.

They said that after receiving information a search operation was launched by locals and police and the was fished out.

“The body was later shifted to PHC Pahalgam, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” they said.

Officials said that the police have taken cognisance of matter and his body will be handed over to his family after legal formalities—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print