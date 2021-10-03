Sarmad Hafeez kickstarts sanitation drive at Chinar Bagh, Srinagar

SRINAGAR: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Tourism Department organized a host of cleanliness drives and sanitation campaigns all across Kashmir valley.

The main function in this regard was held at Chinar Bagh, Srinagar where Secretary, Tourism & Culture, Sarmad Hafeez flagged off a cleanliness drive by students drawn from different parts of the city and volunteers of Bharat Scouts & Guides.

Director Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo and other senior officers of the Department besides students participated in the cleanliness programme.

On the occasion, a large quantity of polythene bags, plastic bottles, wrappers and packaging material was collected and handed over for proper disposal. While interacting with students, Secretary Tourism asked students to be the ambassadors of Clean India Programme and encourage their friends and youth of their respective areas to keep their surroundings neat and clean to maintain general hygiene of their localities. He impressed upon the students to undertake cleanliness of their respective areas voluntarily to promote a healthy and clean environment and society.

Similar functions were held at tourist resorts of Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Verinag, Achabal, Manasbal, Doodhpathri and other spots where volunteers and officials of Tourism Department carried sanitation drives to promote clean environment and hygiene. As part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav(75 years of India’s independence), a shikara rally was organized by the Department at Dal lake.

The shikara rally was flagged off by Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo. Senior officers of the Department besides many stakeholders were present on the occasion.

Shikaras decked in colorful manner carried the rally from Nehru Park Ghat upto SKICC. Many tourists present witnessed the event with keen interest.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print